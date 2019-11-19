Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Snags six tackles in loss

Dunlap finished Sunday's 17-10 loss to Oakland with six tackles, including a half-sack.

Dunlap's shared sack was his first time bringing down an opposing QB since Week 1. The veteran defensive lineman is up to 30 tackles in 2019, but Dunlap's sack numbers are down this season, hurting the 30-year-old value in IDP formats.

