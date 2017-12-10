Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Suffers chest injury
Dunlap left Sunday's game against the Bears with a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Dunlap has 3.5 sacks in his last three matchups prior to Sunday, and he's consistently logging near full snap counts. For the time being, Chris Smith and Jordan Willis will slot in at defensive end.
