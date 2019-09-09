Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Tallies seven tackles Sunday
Dunlap recorded seven total tackles and a sack over 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks.
Dunlap was on the field for 92 percent of the defense's plays. The only other Bengals to record more snaps were safeties Jessie Bates (53) and Shawn Williams (52). Over his first nine campaigns with the Bengals, Dunlap averaged 45.4 total tackles and 8.1 sacks per season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...