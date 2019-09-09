Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Tallies seven tackles Sunday

Dunlap recorded seven total tackles and a sack over 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

Dunlap was on the field for 92 percent of the defense's plays. The only other Bengals to record more snaps were safeties Jessie Bates (53) and Shawn Williams (52). Over his first nine campaigns with the Bengals, Dunlap averaged 45.4 total tackles and 8.1 sacks per season.