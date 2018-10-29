Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Two sacks Sunday
Dunlap recorded five tackles (four solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Dunlap's two sacks Sunday give him seven on the year, putting him on pace to best his career high (13.5) from 2015. He'll look to continue his quality play against the Saints in Week 10 after Cincinnati's Week 9 bye.
