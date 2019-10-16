Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Unable to practice

Dunlap (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Although he's considered day-to-day, his listing as DNP for the first practice of the week isn't favorable, especially since his expected replacement, Carl Lawson (hamstring) also didn't practice. At the time of the report, Sam Hubbard and Andrew Brown and the only two healthy defensive ends.

