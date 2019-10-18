Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Unlikely to play Sunday

Dunlap (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap played through the knee injury Week 5 but now appears likely to miss his second straight contest. Fellow DE Carl Lawson (hamstring) was ruled out, leaving recent-signee Anthony Zettel and Andrew Brown to fill in opposite starter Sam Hubbard, assuming Dunlap is inactive.