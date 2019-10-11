Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Won't play Week 6

Dunlap (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Dunlap managed to play through his knee injury Week 5, but he'll now be required to miss some time as part of the recovery process. Carl Lawson will likely draw the start at left defensive end versus Baltimore.

