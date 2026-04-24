The Bengals selected Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

Howell spent the last two seasons of his five-year college career with Texas A&M. He broke out in his senior year in 2025, when he was a Unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after posting 31 tackles, including an SEC-leading 11.0 sacks, one forced fumble and six pass defenses across 13 games. Howell served as a boundary edge rusher with the Aggies, and while his shorter reach could be a concern at the NFL level, he has the quick initial burst to give opposing tackles plenty of trouble and the versatility to drop into coverage to mask blitz pressure. Howell will join a new-look Bengals defensive front that includes Super Bowl LX champion Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, Jonathan Allen and the recently acquired Dexter Lawrence.