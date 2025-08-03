Johnson was wearing a protective boot on his left foot Saturday as he deals with a left calf strain, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was also using a scooter to get around the locker room, so it appears he's not close to be ready to practice. The 23-year-old played in nine regular-season games as a rookie last year, compiling seven tackles, including 1.0 sacks. He's competing for a depth role heading into his second NFL campaign.