Johnson tallied 20 total tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across nine regular-season games in 2025.

Johnson, a 2024 sixth-round pick from Ole Miss, set career highs in total tackles and sacks while logging 207 defensive snaps during his second NFL season. He missed the first eight games of Cincinnati's 2025 campaign but came on strong late in the year, with all of his sacks coming over the final two weeks of the regular season. Under contract through 2027, Johnson is expected to remain one of the Bengals' top reserve defensive ends next season.