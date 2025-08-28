Johnson (calf) was placed on injured reserve by the Bengals on Tuesday, though he was designated to return.

The defensive end appeared in a protective boot at practice in early August and had to use a scooter to get around the locker room, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com. A sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2024, Johnson made seven tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in nine regular-season games during his rookie campaign. He'll look to solidify a depth role once he's eligible to return after four games this year.