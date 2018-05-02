Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Fifth-year option declined
The Bengals will not exercise the fifth-year team option on Ogbuehi's contract, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
This comes as no surprise given Ogbuehi's struggles since being selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Currently set to enter the 2018 season in a backup role, Ogbuehi will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.
