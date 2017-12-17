Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Injures shoulder Sunday
Ogbuehi is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury, Richard Skinner of WKRC Cincinnati reports.
Ogbuehi sustained the injury in the first half of the game and was being evaluated by trainers on the sideline. Veteran Eric Winston has stepped in at left tackle in his absence.
