Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Likely set for backup role
Ogbuehi will likely assume a backup role in 2018 after the Bengals signed offensive tackle Cordy Glenn this offseason, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Ogbuehi has been a massive disappointment since Cincinnati made him a first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, as he simply hasn't been able to consistently stop the opposition bull rush. Presumably recovered from the minor shoulder injury that prevented him from taking part in the the final two games of the 2017 season, Ogbuehi is likely entering his last season in orange and black.
