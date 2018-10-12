Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable for Sunday
Ogbuehi is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers with a wrist injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ogbuehi was added to the injury report this week and was a limited participant Thursday after starting the week with no limitations. The 2015 first-round pick remains a reserve offensive tackle for the Bengals.
