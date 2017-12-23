Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Will not play in Week 16
Ogbuehi (shoulder has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Ogbuehi was unable to practice throughout the week after injuring his shoulder this past Sunday against the Vikings. Justin Murray could be in line to start at right tackle with Ogbuehi sidelined.
More News
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Won't return Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Will remain on sidelines for rest of game•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Rough season debut•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Fully recovered from shoulder injury•
-
Bengals make eight more moves to get to 75•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...