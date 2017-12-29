Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Will sit out season finale
Ogbuehi (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ogbuehi will miss his second straight game since leaving Week 14's meeting with the Vikings early. Expect Justin Murray to continue filling in at right tackle.
