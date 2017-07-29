Peerman (undisclosed) has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list to begin training camp, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It is unclear what issue Peerman is currently dealing with. The veteran has played seven of his nine seasons with the Bengals, and re-signed this offseason to the veterans minimum. He missed the first 10 games of the 2016 season due to a fractured forearm, and assuming his health, figures to continue providing depth at running back this season.