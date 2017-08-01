Thompson signed with the Bengals on Tuesday, Jim Owczarski and Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, but he has yet to play a NFL snap. Don't expect much more than a practice squad player with the possibility of becoming a specialist.

