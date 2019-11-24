Play

Carter was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers to be evaluated for a concussion.

Carter is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup, leaving C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Eifert as the lone healthy tight ends. If Carter's concussion is confirmed, it will be his second head injury of the year -- he suffered one in the preseason as well.

