Carter does not carry an injury designation Friday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tyler's absence from Friday's injury report indicates that he's fully cleared the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. He returned to practice without limitations Thursday. With Drew Sample (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Carter could be in line for increased depth snaps.

