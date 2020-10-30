site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-cethan-carter-full-participant-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Cethan Carter: Full participant Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carter (shoulder) was a full go at Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Carter currently sits second on the Bengals' tight end depth chart behind starter Drew Sample. The former only has two catches for 25 yards on the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read