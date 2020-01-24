Bengals' Cethan Carter: Grabs first career TD in 2019
Carter caught two of three targets for 13 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games in 2019.
Carter kicked off the 2019 campaign relegated to special teams, but he managed to carve out a somewhat expanded role on offense after Drew Sample (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury. He's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
