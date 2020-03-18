Play

Carter was tendered as a restricted free agent by the Bengals on Monday.

Carter has spent his entire career in Cincinnati since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2017, and he's now agreed to terms to remain with the team for at least another year. He served as the Bengals' top tight end during the final four games of the 2019 season, owing to a season-ending injury to Drew Sample (ankle), during which span he hauled in both his targets for 13 yards and a score.

