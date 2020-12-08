site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Cethan Carter: No targets in loss
RotoWire Staff
Carter played 14 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.
Carter maintains around a 25 percent target share on a weekly basis. However, he's rarely used outside of a blocking role, as he's recorded just four receptions for 32 yards through 11 games.
