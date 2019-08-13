Bengals' Cethan Carter: Nursing concussion
Carter suffered a concussion during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Carter exited Saturday's preseason game due to what was initially reported to be a neck sprain, and has now been revealed to be a concussion. He'll need to fully clear the league-mandated protocol before retaking the field for any preseason action.
