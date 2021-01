Carter hauled in one of two targets for a 21-yard gain in the Bengals' Week 17 loss to the Ravens.

The tight end suited up in 15 of the Bengals' 16 games, but he drew a mere seven targets on his 220 offensive snaps for the season, illustrating how much the Bengals view him as a blocker. His role is unlikely to change no matter what other additions or subtractions the Bengals make at the position in 2021.