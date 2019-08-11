Carter suffered a neck strain and was unable to return to return to Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's unclear how Carter picked up the injury, but it was serious enough for the depth tight end to miss out on valuable game reps. Expect the team to update the Nebraska product's status in the coming days. As long as he's out, Jordan Franks and Mason Schreck stand to see an increase in reps.