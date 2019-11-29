Play

Carter (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Carter sustained the concussion during Sunday's game against the Steelers and will miss at least one game as a result. Drew Sample (ankle) is also sidelined, leaving the Bengals with Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah as the team's only tight ends this week.

