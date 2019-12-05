Play

Carter (concussion) logged a full practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Carter missed the team's Week 13 victory over the Jets and logged a limited practice Wednesday. However, he upgraded to the full practice Thursday and should be in a strong position to return for the Bengals' Week 14 matchup against the Browns as a result.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories