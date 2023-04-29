The Bengals selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

Jones (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) was very productive for Purdue in 2022, but he did very little in the five prior years while transferring from Buffalo, to Iowa, to Purdue. It's great that Jones caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, but it pointedly still is not impressive for a 24-year-old player, especially one who produced just 718 yards in the prior five seasons. At least Jones tested well at the combine, logging a 4.43-second 40 and 124-inch broad jump. In any case, Jones will begin his pro career behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the Bengals' wide receiver depth chart.