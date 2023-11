Jones (thumb) is active for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Jones, who last saw game action in Week 3, came off IR ahead of Thursday's contest and will provide the Bengals with WR depth behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin, with both Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Andrei Iosivas (knee) unavailable. Additionally, the 2023 fourth-rounder will have a chance to resume his punt return role with the team in Week 11.