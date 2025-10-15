Jones (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones was able to overcome an Achilles injury to play in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, but he picked up a rib injury in the process. He was able to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, giving him a chance to play in Thursday's AFC North bout. Jermaine Burton and Samaje Perine would likely serve as the Bengals' returners on kickoffs and punts if Jones is not cleared to suit up.