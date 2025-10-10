Bengals' Charlie Jones: Cleared to face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions. He played through this injury in the Week 5 loss to the Lions and should handle his usual role as a special teams return man on punts and kickoffs against the Packers.
