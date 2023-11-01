Jones (thumb) has a chance to return from injured reserve in Week 10 against the Texans but won't have his 21-day practice window opened before Sunday's game against the Bills, per coach Zac Taylor, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Jones won't return at his first opportunity Sunday, but the rookie wide receiver's absence could be drawing to a close. He didn't contribute much on offense when healthy over the first three weeks of the season, but Jones showed off his shiftiness on special teams, scoring a punt return touchdown in Week 2. Jones will likely return to practice and have his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened when the Bengals begin preparing to face Houston in Week 10.