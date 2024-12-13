Jones (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Jones upgraded to limited practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive DNPs, giving himself a chance to suit up for the Bengals' Week 15 contest. However, if the second-year pro from Purdue is forced to miss his sixth game in a row due to a groin injury Sunday, expect Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams to serve as Cincinnati's top kick and punt returners, respectively.
