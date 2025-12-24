Jones (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Jones missed last Sunday's win over the Dolphins with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 15 against the Ravens. The returner's inability to practice to start the week is a poor sign for his chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Jones will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game. If Jones misses consecutive games, Ke'Shawn Williams will likely continue to be the Bengals' starting kick and punt returner.