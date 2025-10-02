Bengals' Charlie Jones: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (Achilles) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to an Achilles injury, though he was able to work off to the side during Thursday's session. He would likely have to log at least a limited practice Friday in order to have a realistic chance of playing in Sunday's home game against the Lions. Jones has primarily served on special teams as a returner this season, so his absence would open the door for Jermaine Burton and Samaje Perine to take on those duties.
