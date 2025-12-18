default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones was knocked out of Sunday's game versus the Ravens in the second quarter by an ankle injury, and now his status for Week 16 is up in the air. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have an opportunity to suit up Sunday at Miami.

More News