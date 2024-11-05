Jones (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Jones picked up a groin injury in the lead up to the Bengals' Week 9 game against the Raiders, which was serious enough for him to sit out. His practice participation Wednesday will give a clearer indication on whether he'll be good to go against the Ravens on Thursday.
