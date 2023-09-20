Jones returned a punt for an 81-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 27-24 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick out of Purdue has yet to line up at receiver through his first two NFL games, but he became the first Bengals player to score a touchdown in 2023 when he went untouched on a punt return to tie the game early in the second quarter. Jones' 81-yard score represented the first punt returned for a touchdown by a Bengals player since the 2012 season. Jones should continue to maintain a key role as a return man throughout his rookie season, but his opportunities on offense will likely be few and far between while all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are healthy.

More News