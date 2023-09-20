Jones returned a punt for an 81-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 27-24 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick out of Purdue has yet to line up at receiver through his first two NFL games, but he became the first Bengals player to score a touchdown in 2023 when he went untouched on a punt return to tie the game early in the second quarter. Jones' 81-yard score represented the first punt returned for a touchdown by a Bengals player since the 2012 season. Jones should continue to maintain a key role as a return man throughout his rookie season, but his opportunities on offense will likely be few and far between while all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are healthy.