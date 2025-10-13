Jones (ribs) was estimated as a DNP on Monday's practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Jones must have injured his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Packers, as he went into that contest battling some Achilles pain before being cleared to play. Jones has logged just four offensive snaps all season but handles kickoff and punt returns for the Bengals. If Jones is unable to play Thursday night against the Steelers, Jermaine Burton could get the call to handle return duties.