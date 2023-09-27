Jones (thumb) was listed as DNP for Wednesday's estimated practice report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Originally, Jones was expected to be limited Wednesday, but the Bengals gave him the DNP status for their walkthrough. Selected 131st overall in this year's NFL Draft, Jones has played three offensive snaps but has been an asset on special teams as a punt returner, taking one back 81 yards for a touchdown in Week 2.