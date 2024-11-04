Jones (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.
Jones was held out of the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Raiders after likely sustaining a groin injury in practice earlier in the week. The second-year pro will almost certainly need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up for Cincinnati's Week 10 matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.
