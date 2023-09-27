Jones (thumb) was listed as non-participant for Wednesday's estimated practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones had been expected to open Week 4 prep as a limited participant, but he ended up not taking part in the Bengals' walk-through session. The rookie receiver out of Purdue has played just three offensive snaps through the Bengals' first three games but has been an asset on special teams as a punt returner, taking one back 81 yards for a touchdown Week 2.