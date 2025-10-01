default-cbs-image
Jones (Achilles) was estimated as a DNP Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, so Jones' lack of participation is an estimate. It's a new injury for Jones, who has played in all four games this season. He's seen just four snaps on offense for the Bengals, but Jones handles return duties for Cincinnati.

