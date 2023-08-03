Jones left Thursday's practice on a cart after trainers checked out his left arm, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Conway notes that prior to suffering his injury, Jones hauled in an impressive TD catch during the session. The 2023 fourth-rounder currently slots in behind the Bengals' top WR trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, which caps his short-term fantasy value, but assuming his arm issue isn't serious, Jones is in line to work in a complementary pass-catching role for the team as a rookie.