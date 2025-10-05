default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game despite not practicing all week due to an Achilles injury. The 2023 fourth-rounder has been cleared to play despite the lack of practice and will continue to serve in a return role on special teams.

More News