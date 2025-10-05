Bengals' Charlie Jones: Good to go against Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Jones drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game despite not practicing all week due to an Achilles injury. The 2023 fourth-rounder has been cleared to play despite the lack of practice and will continue to serve in a return role on special teams.
