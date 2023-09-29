The Bengals placed Jones (thumb) on injured reserve Friday.
Jones, who suffered a thumb injury during Monday's win over the Rams, will thus miss at least four games, meaning the earliest he could be back in action is Nov. 5 against the Bills. While the 2023 fourth-round pick out of Purdue has been limited to one catch for six yards in three game to date, his absence represents a hit to the Bengals' special teams, as Jones has been serving as the team's primary punt returner.
