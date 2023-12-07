Jones went without a target while playing one of the Bengals' 73 offensive snaps in Monday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars.

Since being reinstated from injured reserve Week 11 after missing six straight contests with a thumb injury, Jones has logged just six snaps on offense over three games. He'll likely continue to handle a limited role at receiver moving forward, though Jones should be active on a weekly basis due to his duties as the Bengals' punt returner.